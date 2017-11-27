Moll was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Moll, who was designated for assignment by the A's last week, made his major-league debut in 2017. The lefty appeared in 11 games for the big club, but struggled to a 10.80 ERA and 2.40 WHIP across just 6.2 innings. He's compiled a respectable 3.35 ERA and 8.4 K/9 across 215 minor-league innings (five seasons) and will likely serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Pirates.