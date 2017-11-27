Pirates' Sam Moll: Claimed by Pirates
Moll was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Moll, who was designated for assignment by the A's last week, made his major-league debut in 2017. The lefty appeared in 11 games for the big club, but struggled to a 10.80 ERA and 2.40 WHIP across just 6.2 innings. He's compiled a respectable 3.35 ERA and 8.4 K/9 across 215 minor-league innings (five seasons) and will likely serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Pirates.
