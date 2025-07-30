The Pirates acquired Rogers, shortstop Sammy Stafura and cash considerations from the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Rogers has collected a 2.45 ERA and 34:19 K:BB over 33 innings this season for the Reds. Given that he's an impending free agent and the Pirates aren't playoff contenders, the lefty reliever could be flipped to another team before Thursday's trade deadline.