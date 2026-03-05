The Pirates acquired Callihan from the Reds in exchange for Kyle Nicolas on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old utility man made his MLB debut last season with Cincinnati, seeing action across four games. He recorded one single, one RBI and one strikeout across six plate appearances. Callihan will compete for a depth role in Pittsburgh after he showed impressive bat-to-ball skills at the Triple-A level in 2025, slashing .303/.410/.528 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 19 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 16:29 BB:K across 106 trips to the plate.