Tsutsugo (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Tsutsugo is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with infielders Kevin Newman (groin/hamstring) and Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Sidelined since May 26 with a lumbar muscle strain, Tsutsugo could unseat either Michael Chavis or Daniel Vogelbach for regular starts at first base or designated hitter once he's cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Resumes light activities•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: No baseball activities yet•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Dealing with lumbar muscle strain•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Not starting Wednesday•