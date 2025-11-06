The Phillies extended a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer to Suarez on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Suarez is coming off an excellent 2025 season in which he posted a 3.20 ERA and a 151:38 K:BB over 157.1 regular-season innings and yielded one run in five postseason frames. Suarez will turn 30 next August, and he'll likely decline the qualifying offer in pursuit of a multi-year deal. If he leaves Philadelphia, the Phillies will receive draft compensation.