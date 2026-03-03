Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Fits in three innings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez allowed one run on two hits while striking out two over three innings in Sunday's start against the Orioles.
Suarez allowed his lone run in the second inning when he had a few long at-bats against Baltimore hitters. He was at 34 pitches after two innings, 11 shy of his 45-pitch limit, but the lefty managed to get three outs quickly in his final inning. He's made two Grapefruit League starts and will depart camp for the World Baseball Classic, where Suarez will compete for Team Venezuela.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Lands five-year deal with Boston•
-
Ranger Suarez: Rejects Phillies' qualifying offer•
-
Ranger Suarez: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Goes five strong in bulk relief•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Will pitch in Game 3•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Exits early Saturday•