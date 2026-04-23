Suarez (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The Yankees ambushed Suarez for three runs in the opening frame, but the hurler was at least able to settle in and hold New York to just one run over his next 3.2 innings of work. Suarez has been a boom-or-bust fantasy play so far, tossing at least six scoreless innings in two starts while giving up four runs in fewer than five frames in his other three outings. The southpaw will be searching for some consistency his next time out in Toronto, where he'll carry a 4.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB through 27 frames.