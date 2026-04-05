Suarez (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Padres, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Suarez started the day well, holding San Diego scoreless through his first three innings. However, things began to unravel in the fourth, when the left-hander was tagged for three runs. Suarez then gave up a leadoff single in the fifth, eventually resulting in a fourth run, before departing. Suarez's Red Sox tenure has gotten off to a rocky beginning -- he's now given up eight runs on 13 hits across 8.1 innings in his first two starts. Suarez will look to turn things around in his next start, currently slated for next weekend in St. Louis.