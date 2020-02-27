Swihart left Wednesday's game after two innings because he was feeling ill, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

Swihart was replaced by Tim Federowicz behind the plate. The Rangers are getting a look at Swihart behind the dish early in camp, while both Robinson Chirinos (hamstring) and Jose Trevino (finger) deal with injuries. The catching chores are expected to be filled by Chirinos and Trevino, but Swihart's a switch hitter that can play first base and outfield. That versatility off the bench could give him a leg up as the 26th man.