Rangers' Blake Swihart: Pulled for illness
Swihart left Wednesday's game after two innings because he was feeling ill, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
Swihart was replaced by Tim Federowicz behind the plate. The Rangers are getting a look at Swihart behind the dish early in camp, while both Robinson Chirinos (hamstring) and Jose Trevino (finger) deal with injuries. The catching chores are expected to be filled by Chirinos and Trevino, but Swihart's a switch hitter that can play first base and outfield. That versatility off the bench could give him a leg up as the 26th man.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...