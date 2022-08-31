Thompson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Houston.
Thompson tattooed a Framber Valdez sinker, sending it 433 feet out above the fence in left field. It was the first home run in the majors for Thompson, whose known more for his 70-grade speed and rarely gets to jog around the bases. Not letting the homer get to his head, Thompson laid down a bunt single on his next plate appearance. This was Thompson's 11th start in left field over the last 14 contests, including six against right-handed starters. It's safe to assume he's moved ahead of Kole Calhoun as the primary left fielder.
