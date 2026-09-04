Quantrill (7-5) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing two hits and walking two batters while striking out five over seven scoreless innings.

Quantrill didn't need to miss many bats (nine whiffs) to completely quiet the Rays. The only two hits he allowed were singles, and Tampa Bay didn't get any runners to third base against him. Quantrill has not only logged four consecutive quality starts, he's also held the opponent scoreless in three of those outings. He's made more appearances out of the bullpen (17) than as a starter (12) this season, but the right-hander may have forced his way into a permanent rotation spot given his recent dominance.