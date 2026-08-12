Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Could move back into rotation

Texas manager Skip Schumaker mentioned Quantrill as a potential replacement in the rotation for the injured Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Schumaker also noted that Jordan Montgomery is in the mix to take Eovaldi's spot in the rotation, which comes up Wednesday against the Angels. Quantrill has made seven starts for the Rangers this season, most recently throwing six innings against the Giants on Aug. 3. During his time as a starter, Quantrill has posted a 3.34 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 32.1 innings.