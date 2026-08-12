Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Could move into rotation

Texas manager Skip Schumaker mentioned Quantrill as a potential rotation fill-in for the injured Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The thrust of Landry's report was about Jordan Montgomery moving into the rotation, but Schumaker made a point to include Quantrill as a candidate. "Obviously [the replacment is] going to be internal, but as far as who that is, we'll see what these next two games look like... If we do end up going with somebody else internally, as far as Cal or Jordan or whatever we do, that's also going to change things as far as bullpen usage." Quantrill has made seven starts (3.34 ERA) for the Rangers this season, most recently throwing six innings against the Giants on Aug. 3.