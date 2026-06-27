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Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Drawing start Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Quantrill is slated to start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Quantrill will be making his second start in five days, though he'll likely be limited to around 2-to-3 innings after covering two frames and tossing 34 pitches as an opener in front of Jose Corniell in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins. Corniell has since been demoted to Triple-A Round Rock, but Winston Santos hasn't been used following his call-up from Double-A Frisco on Wednesday and could end up covering multiple innings behind Quantrill on Saturday.

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