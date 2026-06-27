Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Drawing start Saturday

Quantrill is slated to start Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Quantrill will be making his second start in five days, though he'll likely be limited to around 2-to-3 innings after covering two frames and tossing 34 pitches as an opener in front of Jose Corniell in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins. Corniell has since been demoted to Triple-A Round Rock, but Winston Santos hasn't been used following his call-up from Double-A Frisco on Wednesday and could end up covering multiple innings behind Quantrill on Saturday.