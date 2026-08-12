Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Entering rotation Wednesday

Quantrill is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Angels in Anaheim, Matt Postins of SI.com reports.

The Rangers will go with Quantrill over Jordan Montgomery as the replacement in the rotation for Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), who was placed on the injured list Monday. Quantrill most recently made a one-inning relief appearance Saturday against the Orioles, but the right-hander had started or served as a bulk reliever in each of his prior eight appearances, going 1-4 with a 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB in 35.1 innings during that stretch.