Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Entering rotation Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Quantrill is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Angels in Anaheim, Matt Postins of SI.com reports.

The Rangers will go with Quantrill over Jordan Montgomery as the replacement in the rotation for Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), who was placed on the injured list Monday. Quantrill most recently made a one-inning relief appearance Saturday against the Orioles, but the right-hander had started or served as a bulk reliever in each of his prior eight appearances, going 1-4 with a 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB in 35.1 innings during that stretch.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!