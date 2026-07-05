Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Gets no help in first loss

Quantrill (3-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over five innings as the Rangers were blanked 3-0 by the Tigers. He struck out two.

The right-hander didn't pitch poorly, tossing 42 of 66 pitches for strikes before exiting the mound, but Texas' hitters managed only three hits -- giving Quantrill no margin for error after Riley Greene swatted a two-run homer in the first inning. The workload was Quantrill's largest of the year, both in terms of innings and pitch count, and through three starts since moving into the rotation he's produced a 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over 11 innings. He lines up to get one more start before the All-Star break, at home next weekend against the Astros.