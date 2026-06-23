Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Making first start with Texas

The Rangers announced Quantrill as their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Marlins in Miami.

For at least one turn, the Rangers will turn to Quantrill as a replacement in the rotation for Jack Leiter (ankle), who was moved to the injured list Sunday. Though he's worked exclusively out of the bullpen for Texas since receiving a promotion April 15, Quantrill started three times for Triple-A Round Rock prior to his call-up and has made 149 starts over parts eight seasons in the big leagues. Quantrill has maxed out at 3.1 innings and 70 pitches across his 15 relief appearances over the past two months, so despite his wealth of starting experience, he's still likely to handle a limited workload Tuesday before turning the game over to the bullpen.