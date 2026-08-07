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Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Moving to bullpen

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rangers manager Skip Schumacher told reporters Friday that Quantrill will move out of the rotation and into the bullpen, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers will go with a five-man rotation, which means both Quantrill and Jordan Montgomery will shift over to the bullpen, though their exact roles are yet to be determined. Quantrill has been a part of Texas' rotation since late June, and across seven starts he's posted a 1-4 record with a 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 33.1 innings. Though his role has yet to be announced, it wouldn't be surprising to see Quantrill operate as a long reliever out of the bullpen unless a spot opens up in the rotation over the last few weeks of the regular season.

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