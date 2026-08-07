Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Moving to bullpen

Rangers manager Skip Schumacher told reporters Friday that Quantrill will move out of the rotation and into the bullpen, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers will go with a five-man rotation, which means both Quantrill and Jordan Montgomery will shift over to the bullpen, though their exact roles are yet to be determined. Quantrill has been a part of Texas' rotation since late June, and across seven starts he's posted a 1-4 record with a 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 33.1 innings. Though his role has yet to be announced, it wouldn't be surprising to see Quantrill operate as a long reliever out of the bullpen unless a spot opens up in the rotation over the last few weeks of the regular season.