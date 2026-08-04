Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Pitches well despite loss

Quantrill (4-4) allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings in a loss to San Francisco on Monday.

Quantrill was hurt by two errors behind him in the second inning, allowing the Giants to scored a pair of unearned runs. The only other time San Francisco scored against him was when Jung Hoo Lee swatted a solo homer in the third. Quantrill retired 11 of the 13 batters he faced following that homer, but Texas' offense couldn't provide enough runs to take the righty off the hook. Despite the loss, Quantrill recorded his second quality start of the campaign (though it's worth nothing that he didn't move into the rotation until late June). He's produced a respectable 3.31 ERA over 35.1 frames since then, with all but one of his eight appearances coming as a starter. It remains to be seen, though, if Quantrill will remain in the rotation when Jordan Montgomery (elbow), Cody Bradford (elbow) and/or Jack Leiter (ankle) return from the injured list.