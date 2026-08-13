Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Pitches well in no-decision

Quantrill allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Wednesday.

Quantrill did his part, but the Rangers' bullpen couldn't maintain the lead after he exited. The veteran right-hander threw 50 of 85 pitches for strikes in his return to the rotation after serving as a reliever over the weekend. For now, it appears Quantrill will fill the vacated rotation spot of Nathan Eovaldi (elbow). Quantrill has filled a versatile role this year, pitching to a 3.44 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 49:22 K:BB over 70.2 innings across 25 games (eight starts). Should he stick in the rotation, he's tentatively lined up to make his next appearance at home in a tough matchup versus the Nationals.