Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Settles for no-decision

Quantrill didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-3 win over Houston, allowing one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out one batter across six innings.

The 31-year-old's lone run allowed came courtesy of Yordan Alvarez's homer in the sixth. Quantrill otherwise did a great job keeping the Astros' offense in check while allowing just two men to reach base between the third and sixth innings. He left the game with a 3-1 lead but was forced to settle for a no-decision after the Rangers' bullpen allowed Houston to tie the game in the seventh, leaving the righty still in search of his first win since June 3. Quantrill now owns a 2.12 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 17 innings in four starts since joining the rotation.