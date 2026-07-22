Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Slated for bulk relief Wednesday

Quantrill is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Tyler Alexander during Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The White Sox will roll out a starting lineup featuring three left-handed batters in the top four spots, so the left-handed Alexander will likely work the first inning or two in an effort to neutralize those hitters. Quantrill is then expected to enter the game once Alexander exits, which should aid Quantrill's chances of coming away with a win. Quantrill had started in each of his last five appearances, going 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 21 innings.