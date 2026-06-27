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Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Steps up on home soil

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Quantrill didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays, scattering two hits and a walk over four scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Making just his second career start in Toronto, the Canadian right-hander blanked the Jays over 55 pitches (36 strikes) but wasn't stretched out enough to qualify for the win and take advantage of a five-run fifth inning by the Rangers. Quantrill is making a case to remain in the rotation while Jack Leiter (ankle) is on the shelf, and he'll take a 3.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 35.1 innings and 17 appearances (two starts) into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Tigers.

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