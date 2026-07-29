Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Strikes out seven in win

Quantrill (4-3) earned the win after going 5.1 innings against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven.

After starting just his sixth game of the season in 22 appearances, Quantrill logged his fourth win of the season and his first since June 2. The 31-year-old punched out seven batters, notching his season-high in strikeouts, breaking his previous high of five, which he accomplished two different times. On the year, Quantrill now owns a 3.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB through 58.2 innings.