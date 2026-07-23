Rangers' Cal Quantrill: Takes loss in bulk-relief outing

Quantrill (3-3) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one over three innings to take the loss versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Tyler Alexander allowed one run over the first two innings of the game before Quantrill came in for a bulk-relief assignment. It wasn't an encouraging performance, as Quantrill threw 30 of 55 pitches for strikes and gave up a pair of runs in the fourth inning, which was ultimately the difference. Over four games in July, Quantrill has yielded 12 runs (11 earned) across 18 innings with a 7:6 K:BB. He's posted a 4.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB through 53.1 innings over 21 games (five starts) overall. Quantrill could be at risk of losing his rotation spot once Jordan Montgomery (elbow) is activated from the 60-day injured list -- Montgomery has posted a 5.52 ERA over 14.2 innings across six outings during his rehab assignment.