Rangers' Cole Hamels: Adding a slider
Hamels is working on a slider this spring, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Hamels is attempting to emulate Clayton Kershaw's slider in an effort to get more strikeouts. It's worth trying for the 34-year-old lefty, as he saw his strikeout rate dip from 26.6 percent in 2016 to just 17.1 percent last year, causing his ERA to jump from 3.32 to 4.20. Hamels is no stranger to tinkering with his arsenal, having added a cutter and a knuckle curve at previous points during his career. There's no guarantee the pitch will work for Hamels, but it at least gives him a glimmer of hope for a bounceback season and could make him worthy of a sleeper pick late in a draft.
