Ragans allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three and hitting a batter over two innings for Double-A Frisco on Sunday.

It was a predictable outcome for a pitcher making his first start at the Double-A level. Ragans was promoted from High-A Hickory over the weekend after appearing in the All-Star Futures Game last week. The left-hander has overcome two Tommy John elbow surgeries and, prior to this season, hadn't pitched competitively since 2017.