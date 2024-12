Johnson received a spring training invite from the Rangers on Thursday.

Johnson has played in the minors since 2019 and has been at Double-A Frisco since 2023. In Frisco, he has slashed .230/.348/.464 with 14 home runs across 311 plate appearances since he was elevated there. The 26-year-old has now received his second career spring training invite after last receiving one from Detroit in 2020.