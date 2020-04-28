Johnson got work at big league camp in spring training and looked comfortable working with the pitching staff, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Johnson is a relatively unheralded prospect, having been selected in the sixth round in 2019, but he's at least on the map if he's getting a look in big-league camp. The 22-year-old struggled at Low-A West Michigan last season with a .179 batting average, so there's still plenty of work for him to do before he's knocking on the door for the Tigers.