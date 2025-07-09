Seager went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Angels.

Seager went deep for the second consecutive game with his solo shot in the sixth inning. It was the shortstop's 13th of the season and sixth in the last 11 contests. The two-hit night extended a hit streak to 13 games, during which he's 16-for-48 (.333) with nine extra-base hits, 12 walks, 12 RBI, one steal and 15 runs scored.