Seager went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a double in Monday's 9-4 win against the Angels.

Seager helped Texas get off to a fast start with his massive 457-foot, two-run blast in the first frame. The shortstop added a double in the seventh for his third straight multi-hit effort. Seager also extended his overall hitting streak to 13 games, and during that stretch he's batting .373 (19-for-51) with three homers, seven doubles, 10 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base.