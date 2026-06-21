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Rangers' Corey Seager: Continuing to ramp back up

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Seager (concussion) took part in defensive drills on the field prior to Sunday's game against the Padres, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though he remains on the 7-day injured list, Seager's ability to take part in a pregame workout suggests he's progressing in his recovery from a mild concussion. Seager is slated to travel with the Rangers during their upcoming 10-game road swing, but it's unclear if he'll be able to clear the protocol and make his return from the IL at any point during that trip.

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