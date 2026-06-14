Rangers' Corey Seager: Dealing with concussion symptoms

Seager (ribs/jaw) is dealing with concussion symptoms, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager is set to be sidelined for a third consecutive game Sunday night against the Red Sox as he continues to recover from his collison with Carter Jensen at home plate Thursday. Manager Skip Schumaker outlined that the shortstop is experiencing "mild" concussion symptoms, so it's unclear how close he is to returning to the lineup. Ezequiel Duran is drawing the start at shortstop and batting fourth in Sunday night's series finale in Boston.