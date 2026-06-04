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Rangers' Corey Seager: Expected to return Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rangers are expected to activate Seager (back) from the injured list Friday prior to the series opener versus the Guardians, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, and he's ready to come off the IL after going 1-for-5 in two minor-league games. The shortstop hit the 10-day injured list May 18 due to lower-back inflammation and had some postponements in his recovery along the way. The Rangers are likely to send Cody Freeman and Alejandro Osuna down, opening up a spot for Seager and another player.

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