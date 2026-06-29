Rangers' Corey Seager: Getting maintenance day Monday

Seager is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, Seager is receiving a pre-planned maintenance day after the five-time All-Star returned from the 7-day injured list last Thursday following a two-week absence due to a concussion. Seager has started in three of the Rangers' five games since being activated and has gone 1-for-10 with a solo home run and a 5:5 BB:K, but his days off should be few and far between once he's further removed from the head injury. Nicky Lopez will spell him at shortstop in the series opener in Cleveland.