Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to Minnesota.

Seager swatted a solo shot in the third inning for one of three Texas homers in the contest. The star shortstop added a single in the fourth frame for his third multi-hit performance over his past four games. Seager also drew a walk in the loss, marking that seventh straight contest that he has taken at least one free pass. In the month of August, he's reached base at a .417 clip while hitting nine homers and driving in 19 runs over 18 games.