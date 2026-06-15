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Rangers' Corey Seager: Out again Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Seager (ribs/jaw) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Sunday that in addition to dealing with ribs and jaw soreness after a collision at home plate in Thursday's win over the Royals, Seager is also experiencing "mild concussion symptoms," per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports. Despite that combination of injuries, Seager hasn't been deactivated and is continuing to be viewed as day-to-day after he was able to do some hitting, throwing and weightlifting Sunday, per MLB.com. Nicky Lopez will pick up a start at shortstop Monday in place of Seager, who is on the bench for a fourth consecutive game.

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