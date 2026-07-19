Rangers' Corey Seager: Progressing to cage work

Seager (back) is scheduled to hit soft toss in the batting cage Sunday in addition to fielding groundballs, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager continues to do light baseball activities as he works his way back from lower-back inflammation, which sent him to the injured list at the start of July after spending time on the IL with the same injury earlier in the campaign. The veteran shortstop is without an official timeline for his return but doesn't seem likely to be back in the immediate future. According to Landry, the Rangers expect Seager to be back "eventually" this season.