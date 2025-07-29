Seager is not in the Rangers' lineup Tuesday against the Angels.

Seager is getting his first day off since June 23. In the 28 games he has played in since then, he has slashed an astounding .330/.462/.650 with eight home runs and a 24:23 K:BB across 130 plate appearances. The shortstop had a .711 OPS prior to June 23, but has increased it by .152 following Monday's game against the Angels. With the 31-year-old resting on the bench Tuesday, Ezequiel Duran enters the lineup at first base as Josh Smith moves over to shortstop.