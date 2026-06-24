Rangers' Corey Seager: Trending toward return Thursday

Seager (concussion) appears to be trending toward a return from the 7-day injured list ahead of Thursday's game in Toronto, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per MLB.com, Seager took part in live batting practice and simulated defensive work during a pregame workout Tuesday, with his activity signaling that he's nearly cleared concussion protocol after experiencing some mild concussion symptoms following an on-field collision June 11 in Kansas City. Seager still has a couple of boxes to check before formally clearing the protocol, and due to the early start time of the Rangers' game against the Marlins on Wednesday, the team won't try and rush him back into action for the series finale in Miami. Assuming Seager is ready to play during the Rangers' four-game series in Toronto, Ezequiel Duran will likely move off shortstop and displace Nicky Lopez as the team's primary option at the keystone.