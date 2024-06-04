Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Carter (back) will be out for at least a month, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter was placed on the 10-day IL on May 28 with lower back tightness. However, as Bochy notes, the injury is worse than initially thought and is being considered a "stress reaction". It seems as though Carter will have to start from square one and will probably require a handful of rehab outings before being able to return. In the meantime, Watt Langford and Ezequiel Duran should handle most of the work in left field.