Rangers' Jacob Latz: Notches two-inning save

Latz notched his ninth save of the season in Friday's win over the Guardians. He tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Latz entered the game in the eighth inning and recorded the final six outs while throwing 21 of his 35 pitches for strikes. He has a tight grip on the closer role and has recorded a save in each of his last four trips to the mound, a span in which he's posted an 8:1 K:BB across 5.1 innings. On the season, Latz has gone 9-for-11 in save chances.