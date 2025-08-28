Latz didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Los Angeles, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

The Rangers selected Latz to fill Nathan Eovaldi's (shoulder) spot in the rotation, and Latz fared well in the position. He threw just 66 pitches, up from the 43 pitches he threw in his previous appearance, and managed to pitch into the fifth frame. In four starts this season, Latz has a 3.38 ERA and a 19:8 K:BB across 18.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Diamondbacks early next week.