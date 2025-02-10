The Rangers have had internal discussions about the possibility of using Gray as their closer, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray said in January that he would be open to the idea of closing if the team asked him to, and it appears it is indeed a possibility. However, Grant writes that, as things stand right now, the innings Gray can provide in the rotation "seem the higher priority." Texas' closer job appears wide open, but it's a situation which could gain further clarity during spring training.