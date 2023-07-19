Gray was removed from his start Wednesday against the Rays after getting struck on his left leg by a comebacker, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Gray took a Yandy Diaz sinking liner off his lower left leg in the top of the fifth inning and looked to be hobbling quite a bit. He then walked off the field under his own power following a chat with Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and a member of the team's training staff. Gray had allowed eight hits and a walk -- but no runs -- through 4.1 innings prior to his departure. He struck out four.