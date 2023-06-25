Gray (6-3) took the loss Saturday as the Rangers were downed 1-0 by the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

A Billy McKinney solo shot in the fourth inning accounted for the game's only run. It was a strong bounceback effort from Gray after he got roughed up by Toronto in his last trip to the mound, and the right-hander has given up one run or less in seven of his last eight starts, posting a 1.97 ERA, 0,83 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB through 50.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Tigers.