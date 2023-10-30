Gray will start Tuesday in Game 4 of the World Series in Arizona, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Gray hasn't started a game since Sept. 25, as he ended the regular season on the injured list with a forearm issue and has been used in relief in his two postseason appearances. The 31-year-old looked very sharp out of the bullpen in Game 1, striking out four over 1.2 scoreless innings. He threw 26 pitches in that appearance and will be going on three days' rest Tuesday, so Gray will not be ready for a full workload. The Diamondbacks are going with a bullpen game Tuesday.