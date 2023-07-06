Gray (6-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks over six innings as the Rangers were downed 4-2 by the Red Sox. He struck out two.

It was far from the best outing of the season for Gray, who threw 58 of 94 pitches for strikes, but he still came away with his eighth quality start. The right-hander has lost four straight decisions however, and since tossing a complete game against the Cardinals on June 7, he's posted a 6.98 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 12:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings. Gray will get an extended rest thanks to the All-Star break, one which he likely needs as the 31-year-old is on pace to work more than 170 innings for the first time since 2018.