The Rangers announced Gray's early exit from his start Monday against the Yankees was due to left knee soreness.

Texas described Gray's removal from the contest with one out in the fifth inning as precautionary, but the severity of his injury won't be known until he's re-evaluated Tuesday. According to Levi Weaver of The Athletic, Gray apparently felt something in his knee while fielding an Isiah Kiner-Falefa bunt earlier in the contest, but this latest issue isn't concerned as serious as the low-grade MCL sprain that previously sent him to the injured list. Gray was cruising prior to his departure, ending the day with four punchouts over 4.1 scoreless innings while scattering three walks and two hits. He won't factor into the decision after exiting with the game tied at 0-0.