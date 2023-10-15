Gray (forearm) is on the Rangers' roster for the American League Championship Series against the Astros, which begins Monday night in Houston, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander landed on the 15-day injured list with lower forearm tightness after his Sept. 25 start against the Angels, and he'll join the playoff roster after the Rangers advanced through the wild-card series and the ALDS. Max Scherzer (shoulder) also made the roster, likely lining up Gray to start Game 4 on Thursday with Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi pitching the first two games of the series.